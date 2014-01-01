Main reasons why the app isn't recommended



/



Improvements to apps that are recommended

Named as NSA partner in Snowden revelations



Makes money from personal data



Data not protected, not all data protected



No independent, recent code audit and security analysis

No independent, recent code audit and security analysis



Encryption not enabled by default



Makes money from personal data



No independent & recent code audit and security analysis

Remove the mandatory requirement for users to sign up with a mobile number

Bespoke cryptography



Encryption not enabled by default



Make APIs and server code open source



Provide more comprehensive independent assessments of security/privacy

Closed source

Messages can be read by Facebook if marked as "abusive"



Makes money from personal data



Closed source

Former NSA chief Keith Alexander is on Amazon’s board of directors



Funded by the CIA



Recent security audits are not public



Has contracts with the US government



Closed source

Further limit metadata storage and logging



Provide more comprehensive independent assessments of security/privacy

Implement perfect forward secrecy at the end-to-end encryption layer



Provide more comprehensive independent assessments of security/privacy

Provide more comprehensive independent assessments of security/privacy

End-to-end encryption not implemented for all users and group chats



No implementation details



No comprehensive independent assessments of security/privacy



Closed source